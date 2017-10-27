Apple iPhone X Pre-Orders Begin: Face ID, Bezel-Less Experience Starting at Rs 89,000
Apple iPhone X is now up for preorders in India, along with 54 other countries. The latest Apple flagship can be pre-booked through online e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart and will be available starting November 3.
Apple iPhone X will be up for pre-orders in India starting today. (image: News18.com)
iPhone X - Apple's recently launched 10th-anniversary bezel-less smartphone is all set to go on pre-orders in India today, along with over 50 other countries across the globe. The Apple flagship that boasts of the first bezel-less Apple experience, face-ID technology and more has been the top highlight of the year 2017 in the smartphone industry. Apple will be making the device available in its stores starting November 3. Though starting today, customers can pre-book the Apple iPhone X through e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart, with the pre-booking pages for the smartphone already live on the websites. The 64GB variant of the iPhone X comes with a price tag of Rs 89,000 while the 256GB variant costs a whopping Rs 1,02,000.
The list of 55 countries in which the Apple iPhone X is being launched includes New Zealand, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan and Netherlands. Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced the tenth-anniversary edition iPhone X as the most advanced iPhone that Apple has ever made. While with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, Apple had played it very safe, the special edition iPhone X was quick to grab the centre stage with all the latest innovation.
Just a couple of days back, Apple has also announced an international warranty for all of its iPhones. Meaning, if you buy an iPhone from a market other than in India, like the US or Dubai, its warranty will be still be held valid in service centres in India. This removes a major roadblock of buying iPhone from other countries at a cheaper price.
Specifications:
The new iPhone X is powered by Apple's latest A11 Bionic chip with a neural engine. It features a six-core CPU with two performance cores that are 25 percent faster and four efficiency cores that are 70 percent faster than the A10 Fusion that was on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. A11 Bionic also integrates an Apple-designed GPU with a three-core design that Apple says delivers up to 30 percent faster graphics performance than the previous generation. The chipset also supports augmented reality. On the software front, Apple iPhone X runs on the latest iOS 11 by Apple.
The iPhone X comes with a two 12-megapixel wide angle lens with aperture f/1.8 and f/2.4 for the telephoto lens. Both the sensors also support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).
WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone X First Look
