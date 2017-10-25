Apple iPhone X Pre-Orders Starts on October 27 For Rs 89,000 in India

Apple’s first bezel-less display smartphone, iPhone X is all set to go on pre-orders starting Friday over around 55 countries across the globe. The major e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart have now already made their booking page live on their websites. The 64GB variant of the iPhone X comes with a price tag of Rs 89,000. Further, the 256GB variant will cost you Rs 1,02,000 and will be available in Apple Stores starting November 3.The list of 55 countries includes New Zealand, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan and Netherlands. Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced the tenth-anniversary edition iPhone X as the most advanced iPhone that Apple has ever made. While with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, Apple had played it very safe, the special edition iPhone X was quick to grab the centre stage with all the latest innovation.The new iPhone X is powered by Apple's latest A11 Bionic chip with a neural engine. It features a six-core CPU with two performance cores that are 25 percent faster and four efficiency cores that are 70 percent faster than the A10 Fusion that was on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. A11 Bionic also integrates an Apple-designed GPU with a three-core design that Apple says delivers up to 30 percent faster graphics performance than the previous generation. The chipset also supports augmented reality. On the software front, Apple iPhone X runs on the latest iOS 11 by Apple.The iPhone X comes with a two 12-megapixel wide angle lens with aperture f/1.8 and f/2.4 for the telephoto lens. Both the sensors also support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).