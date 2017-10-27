Apple iPhone X Set For Nov 3 Launch; to be Available at HCL Partner Stores
Apple iPhone X will be up for sale starting November 3 across HCL Partner stores.
Apple iPhone X will be up for sale starting November 3 across HCL Partner stores. (Image: Apple)
Apple iPhone X is all set to reach the Indian shores on November 3. Stressing upon the same, HCL Infosystems has today announced that it will offer iPhone X at its partner stores starting Friday, November 3, 2017. Customers can also pre-order the bezel-less iPhone X at the HCL partner stores starting today. In addition to the iPhone X, HCL Infosystems now offers Apple’s other products including the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
In terms of specifications, the new iPhone X is powered by Apple's latest A11 Bionic chip with a neural engine. It features a six-core CPU with two performance cores that are 25 percent faster and four efficiency cores that are 70 percent faster than the A10 Fusion that was on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. A11 Bionic also integrates an Apple-designed GPU with a three-core design that Apple says delivers up to 30 percent faster graphics performance than the previous generation. The chipset also supports augmented reality. On the software front, Apple iPhone X runs on the latest iOS 11 by Apple. The iPhone X comes with a two 12-megapixel wide angle lens with aperture f/1.8 and f/2.4 for the telephoto lens. Both the sensors also support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).
Just a couple of days back, Apple has also announced an international warranty for all of its iPhones. Meaning, if you buy an iPhone from a market other than in India, like the US or Dubai, its warranty will be still be held valid in service centres in India. This removes a major roadblock of buying iPhone from other countries at a cheaper price.
The iPhone X will launch on Friday, 3rd November 2017 across India. The launch will be supported by multiple events through various media vehicles.
In terms of specifications, the new iPhone X is powered by Apple's latest A11 Bionic chip with a neural engine. It features a six-core CPU with two performance cores that are 25 percent faster and four efficiency cores that are 70 percent faster than the A10 Fusion that was on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. A11 Bionic also integrates an Apple-designed GPU with a three-core design that Apple says delivers up to 30 percent faster graphics performance than the previous generation. The chipset also supports augmented reality. On the software front, Apple iPhone X runs on the latest iOS 11 by Apple. The iPhone X comes with a two 12-megapixel wide angle lens with aperture f/1.8 and f/2.4 for the telephoto lens. Both the sensors also support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).
Just a couple of days back, Apple has also announced an international warranty for all of its iPhones. Meaning, if you buy an iPhone from a market other than in India, like the US or Dubai, its warranty will be still be held valid in service centres in India. This removes a major roadblock of buying iPhone from other countries at a cheaper price.
The iPhone X will launch on Friday, 3rd November 2017 across India. The launch will be supported by multiple events through various media vehicles.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Girija Devi's Thumri Made Me Think With My Heart
- Bigg Boss 11: Hansika Motwani Lashes Out At Hina Khan for 'Trying to Demean' South Indian Film Industry
- FIFA U-17 World Cup: Meet Kolkata's Football Jersey Man
- Taapsee Pannu Makes A Stylish Appearance On Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9
- Steelbird Hi-GN Helmet Review - Safety With Hygiene