Apple iPhone X to Launch in India Today; All You Need to Know
Apple iPhone X is set to launch in India today, along with many other countries across the globe. The 'best iPhone till date' will be available in Apple stores starting 6 pm IST. Read all about the specifications and launch offers of the Apple smartphone.
Apple iPhone X is set to launch in India today. (image: News18.com)
Apple iPhone X is set to see the light of day in India with its launch scheduled for today. The bezel-less Apple device is making its way to India as well as Apple stores across the world for the very first time. Starting 6 pm IST, iPhone X will be available for sale across various online and offline portals at a starting price of Rs 89,000 for the 64GB storage version, while the 256GB storage version will cost Rs 1,02,000. After the launch of Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus last month, the iPhone X will now take the spot of the most expensive smartphone offering in the country, beating Google's Pixel 2 XL to the mark.
Apple has claimed the iPhone X to be 'the best iPhone' till date. The flagship smartphone by the Cupertino tech giant boasts of Face-ID technology for security, a bezel-less Super-Retina display, wireless charging and Apple's latest A11 Bionic processor which supports machine learning, augmented reality and 3D gaming, thanks to its neural engine. It features a six-core CPU with two performance cores that are 25 percent faster and four efficiency cores that are 70 percent faster than the A10 Fusion that was on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. A11 Bionic also integrates an Apple-designed GPU with a three-core design that as per Apple, delivers up to 30 percent faster graphics performance than the previous generation. The chipset also supports augmented reality. On the software front, Apple iPhone X runs on the latest iOS 11 by Apple.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Smartphone of Year: Samsung Galaxy S8 or iPhone 8 Plus? Vote And Win
In terms of optics, the iPhone X comes with a two 12-megapixel wide angle lens with aperture f/1.8 and f/2.4 for the telephoto lens. Both the sensors also support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). On the front, there is a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera.
At the much awaited time for iPhone lovers across the country, there are various launch offers surrounding the iPhone X. Reliance Jio had announced iPhone Buyback offer for both iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X. Similarly, Citibank credit card users can avail Rs 10,000 cashback on the phone. Airtel will also be providing a cashback offer on the iPhone X.
Watch Video: Apple iPhone X | First Look | Best iPhone Yet?
