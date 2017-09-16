Apple iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: The Battle For Supremacy

As Apple announced the future of smartphone with the iPhone X, it was inevitable that it would get compared to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. In a classic Korean marketing move, Samsung even had their launch event for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on the same day when Apple was to unveil its new product lineup. So the 12th September bout has been set. Samsung clearly has an advantage here as you can buy the Note 8 right now in India, as for Apple's iPhone X you'll have to wait till November 3, 2017. So is it wise enough to wait or just go ahead with the Note 8? We give you some food for thought to help you out with that decision. There is no doubt that both these phones represent the best that the smartphone world has to offer presently. They both are not that affordable either and you probably have seen plenty of jokes and memes on the internet about that as well. But let's just say money is not a concern for you, then which one is the better among the two? Find out.The iPhone X is carved from a combination of glass and stainless steel, it is also a phone that has glass on both the front and the back of the device. The steel frame is for strength and that premium feel. It's an altogether new design line from Apple. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8, on the other hand, is a carry forward design from the Galaxy S8. In fact, the first look will make you feel that it's the Galaxy S8+, until the time you'll see that S Pen. The edges though are much more square than curvy on the Note 8. Apple also says that the iPhone X uses “the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, which one is it? Well, that's more of a mystery for now. The Galaxy Note 8 sports a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and we all know how durable that is. The iPhone X though has a more compact form factor and is just 7.7 mm thick, as compared to Galaxy Note 8 which has an 8.6mm of thickness. The iPhone X also weighs in at 174 grams as compared to 195 grams of the Galaxy Note 8. The compact nature of the iPhone X with an equally big display definitely gives it an edge ahead of the Note 8. The iPhone X is an altogether new iPhone design, whereas Samsung is again getting into that phase of designing similar looking phones across all their price range.The iPhone X is also the first smartphone from Apple to sport a true bezel-less display. The front is all about the screen and it carries an 18:9 aspect ratio. Samsung Galaxy Note 8, sports an Infinity Display which we have seen in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The iPhone X's 5.8-inch Super Retina display comes with a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels and 458ppi pixel density. The Galaxy Note 8, on the other hand, sports a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Infinity display with a screen resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels and 521ppi pixel density. Both the devices now use an AMOLED display, but if you talk about single hand usage, the iPhone X will appeal to you more than the Note 8.Yes, iPhone X comes with Face ID, and people are sceptical. Sure that has been the case with any new technology that's introduced. Talking about stealing a face, nobody talked about getting your eyes stolen when Samsung came out with the iris scanner for the Galaxy S8. The Touch ID on Apple was great, but Face ID is even better as in terms of security, the chances of it getting hacked is 1 in a million as compared to 1 in 50,000 when it comes to fingerprint sensors. The TrueDepth camera that Apple uses on the iPhone X maps the users face and is intelligent. It also has machine learning to it and it adapts to your growing age, change in hairstyle and even your beard. The camera basically houses dot projector, which maps user’s face with millions of dots along with an infrared camera, which takes an infrared photo and flood illuminator to allow FaceID to work in low light. It also works in low light and we did test it out at the Apple event. You can also use FaceID to for granting access to digital payments and buying Apps as well.Samsung already had facial recognition feature in its latest flagship devices for the year 2017. But that does not work as well as the one on the iPhone X. There is also an iris scanner on the Note 8 that fails in low light and you need to give your phone weird stares all the time for it to unlock. In addition, they have also given it a fingerprint sensor. Now, we fail to understand here, why would we need so many authentications? It either gives an impression that each one can fail, or that Samsung was being just too cautious after the Note 7 explodegate incidents last year.The new iPhone X is powered by Apple's latest A11 Bionic chip with a neural engine. It features a six-core CPU with two performance cores that are 25 percent faster and four efficiency cores that are 70 percent faster than the A10 Fusion that was on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. A11 Bionic also integrates an Apple-designed GPU with a three-core design that Apple says delivers up to 30 percent faster graphics performance than the previous generation. The chipset also supports augmented reality. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is powered by company’s in-house 2.3GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 processor. This is a shame since, Samsung pushes its own chipsets in the Indian market, whereas if you are in the west you get the more tried and tested Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The smartphone is backed by a 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via micro SD card slot. The parity in these chipsets by Samsung is also not understood by many, while a Qualcomm chipset would have been ideal for the Note 8, Samsung's own Exynos Chipset is something we have never fancied on a Samsung device. Both the chipsets though are powerful enough on both the iPhone X and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and will get the job done for you. On the software front, Apple iPhone X runs on the latest iOS 11 by Apple, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Samsung’s custom UI running on top of it. Though it does boil down to consumer preference, the Note 8 Oreo update is still in limbo so technically you'll not be using Android's latest operating system on the Samsung's latest device.Yes, both Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X use a dual-camera setup on them. The iPhone X comes with a two 12-megapixel wide angle lens with aperture f/1.8 and f/2.4 for the telephoto lens. Both the sensors also support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) which is great and the cameras are also supportive of augmented reality apps and games. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with OIS, aperture f/1.7, 77-degree field of view and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. Only one lens over here has OIS in it. There is bokeh effect on offer with portrait modes on both these phones, but on the iPhone X you get greater control over the lighting of your subject with a new Portrait lighting mode. This also manages lighting for the subject in real-time which is way better than plenty of taps and scrolls on the Note 8's camera. For selfies, the iPhone X features a 7-megapixel sensor, while the Galaxy Note 8 sports an 8-megapixel camera. In addition, the iPhone X camera can also shoot 4K videos at 60 fps, which the Galaxy Note 8 cannot (Though Samsung says it's coming soon). For slow motion video recording junkies, the iPhone X scores again with 1080p HD slow-motion video recording on offer at 240fps. That now is a standard to beat when it comes to quality slow motion video recording.The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is priced at Rs 67,900, while the 64GB variant of the iPhone X comes with a price tag of Rs 89,000. Further, the 256GB variant will cost you Rs 1,02,000. But that has always been the case with Apple iPhones, they have always come at a premium and have more novelty value than a Samsung phone.There is no doubt that both the smartphones feature premium design language. But if you liked the infinity display on the Samsung, you need to see the iPhone X to know what a really beautiful display is like in the year 2017. Samsung is offering the Note 8 at a much affordable price point than the iPhone X, but who said that good things in life come cheap. Samsung here might win on the price point because let's admit that, India is a price sensitive market. Apple iPhone X will also be coming in limited quantity to India, so if you have one, you have something unique. A Note 8 is something that most of your peers will have in a couple of months. So, it's your decision to follow the pack, or be unique.