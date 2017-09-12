Apple iPhone X Will Be Pushing Consumers To Shell Out in Excess of $1000

Yes, you have read the headline right. The iPhone X Edition will be priced in excess of $1000 and the reasoning is simple. This is the 10th anniversary edition phone from Apple and will be premium. Apple’s September Event is all set to take place at the newly inaugurated Steve Jobs theatre that is a part of Apple Park, the new Apple headquarters in San Jose. There is just hours to go before the new iPhones along with a new product portfolio for Apple will be unveiled.We are in San Jose and from our immigration officer to the streets, you can just hear hush voices of people who are all gearing up for Apple’s new iPhone announcement on 12 September. There are companies in India that are trying to steal the thunder form Apple on the September 12. Like Samsung, that are also launching the new Galaxy Note 8 in India on September 12. But if you are in San Jose you know how tiny of an effort that is from Samsung. Apple has been telling us for a year now that how India is one of the crucial market for them. Apple will also be trying to meet the deadline of 22 September 2017 to start selling iPhones and you never know India might just be in the first batch of shipments this year.For the past 10 years Apple has given both its lovers and haters a reason to talk about them. Be it the first iPhone in 2007 to the iPhone 4 that revolutionised design, to the experimentation of colours on the iPhone 6s to the iPhone 7 Plus with dual-cameras, Apple has always made the consumer go wow. That is exactly what they plan to do with the iPhone X Edition. The wow factor here is not just the bezel-less design and new AR-Camera module, but also the price. While many believe that the iPhone X Edition will start at a price point of $1000 (Rs 67,000 approx) it can go as high as $1500 (Rs 1,05,000) for the top end variant.In San Jose and San Francisco, people on the streets have just one thing on their mind just like any Indian iPhone lover, how will they afford it? While Apple in the past has shown that how niche they can be with their device segregation, on September 12 the most interesting bit will also be three iPhones that are supposed to be unveiled. There will be the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus with better processor and to celebrate the 10 years of iPhone, there will be the iPhone X Edition. Now most of the people will be queuing up for the iPhone X Edition there are new features expected on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus as well. This is also because the new iPhones will be running the latest iOS 11 out of the box. The iPhone X Edition will also be a phone that will also be placed as a luxury segment device from Apple. Now there have been many reports, leaks and suggestions that have been popping up all over the internet about the new iPhones, but be with News18 tech to find out what the Apple Event will be all about.For me personally, never has it ever happened that while entering the USA, the immigration officer had more questions for me on the new iPhone, hoping to get a scoop, than being concerned on why I want to visit his country.(Disclaimer: The author is in San Jose, California, USA on the invite of Apple India to attend the Apple Event Keynote.)