Apple is Now Selling Refurbished Apple Watches

Following its recent decision to sell refurbished products, Apple is offering discounted Apple Watch devices directly from the company's website with the cheapest model, an Apple Watch Series 1 in a 38mm rose gold aluminium case, priced at $229.

According to a report in the Verge on Tuesday, most of the discounts range from around 14 to 16 percent.

"The price reductions do not appear to change too much depending on whether you are purchasing the standard aluminium model or the pricier stainless steel one," the report noted.

The stainless steel versions of the Apple Watch Series 2 are available for $509 with about 15 percent off.

However, multi-thousand dollar Apple Watch Edition is not available for discount. The company is instead selling a ceramic version that costs about a tenth of the price.

