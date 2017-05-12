X

Apple iTunes Coming to Windows 10, 10 S Devices

Debashis Sarkar | News18.com @SarkDeb

Updated: May 12, 2017, 1:27 AM IST
Microsoft Windows 10 or 10 S users will not have to install the regular desktop iTunes app to sync their iPhones or play Apple Music. (Image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com)

During the second keynote of Build 2017, Microsoft surprised everyone by announcing that Apple would be bringing its iTunes UWP app to Windows Store by the end of this year. "Windows users will get the complete iTunes experience, including Apple Music and the iTunes Store, as well as support for iPhone and other Apple devices on any Windows 10 or Windows 10 S PC," said Microsoft in a statement.

This essentially means Windows PC users will not have to install the regular desktop iTunes app to sync their iPhones or play Apple Music. This could appear as a huge relief to a country like India where most iPhone users are on Windows PCs. This comes after Spotify was announced for Windows Store recently.

Microsoft says that the iTunes Windows app will have all the functionalities of the regular iOS version. There is no confirmed release date yet.

(Disclaimer: The author is in Seattle covering Build 2017 on the invite of Microsoft.)

First Published: May 12, 2017, 1:22 AM IST
