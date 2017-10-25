Apple iTunes Releases Its First Ever Bengali Music Playlist

Apple’s iTunes has just released its first-ever Bengali music playlist which includes songs are from SVF Music, an East-India music company. The collection features 25 Bengali Hits that equate to two hours of non-stop music. Apple iTunes’ Bengali Music features hits from films like Bolo Dugga Maiki, Yeti Obhijaan, One, Bojhena Shey Bojhena, Gangster, Besh Korechi Prem Korechi, Ami Je Ke Tomar, Love Express, Parbona Ami Charte Toke, Bindaas, Haripada Bandwala, Tomake Chai, Shona Bondhu, Zulfiqar and Yoddha.Some of the top artists featured are Arijit Singh, Shalmali Kholgade, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, Shaan, Neha Kakkar, Anupam Roy and Jeet Gannguli, among others.Mahendra Soni, Co-Founder & Director, SVF, said, “It feels great that Apple’s iTunes, in its inaugural playlist dedicated to Bengali songs, has chosen all songs from the SVF Music catalogue.”