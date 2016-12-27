Apple Joins Hands With Foxconn for Expansion in Southeast Asia

In an effort to expand its market to Southeast Asia, technology giant Apple has partnered with Taiwanese electronics major Foxconn, media reports said.

According to a report on DigiTimes on Monday that cited a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report, Apple is expected to begin constructing two new Research and Development centres in Asia in 2017 located in Indonesia and Shenzhen, China.

Foxconn has already been working with local Indonesian brand vendors Luna and Huawei for few years.

It is believed that Indonesia will witness a rise in demand for 4G smartphones in 2017 as the government will push policies to encourage citizens to upgrade from 2G to 4G services.