Apple Launches Major Updates For GarageBand and Logic Pro X Music Apps

Apple today announced major updates to its music creation apps with new features for music makers of all levels on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

GarageBand for iOS 2.2 now features the creative synthesiser Alchemy and a new sound browser that makes searching through instruments and patches easier.

Logic Pro X 10.3 comes with a modern interface, new features for professional audio production as well as support for the Touch Bar on the new MacBook Pro.

Logic Pro X users can also remotely add new tracks to their Logic sessions from their iPhone or iPad when they’re away from their Mac.

With a new share option, users can upload a GarageBand-compatible version of a Logic project to iCloud, which they can then open on their iOS devices and add new recordings at any time.

When the project is saved back to iCloud, any newly added tracks will automatically appear in the original Logic project the next time it’s opened on a Mac.

The GarageBand for iOS update, available today, is free for all existing users and with all new iOS devices on the App Store.

The Logic Pro X update is free for all existing users and available on the Mac App Store for Rs 15,500 for all new customers.

