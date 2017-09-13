Apple iPhone X: Apple Launches Futuristic iPhone X to Mark Tenth Anniversary

Marking the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, Apple on Tuesday announced iPhone X in a gorgeous all-glass design that delivers an innovative and secure new way for customers to unlock, authenticate and pay using Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera. The device comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging and an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilisation. iPhone X will be available in silver and space grey in 64GB and 256GB models starting at Rs 89,000 from November 3 in India. The pre-order of the device will begin from October 27."For more than a decade, our intention has been to create an iPhone that is all display. The iPhone X is the realisation of that vision," Jony Ive, Apple's Chief Design Officer, said in a statement. "iPhone X enables fluid new user experiences -- from unlocking your iPhone with Face ID, to playing immersive AR games, to sharing Animoji in Messages -- it is the beginning of the next ten years for iPhone," Philip Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, added. iPhone X all-screen display design follows the curve of the device. The all-glass front and back feature the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, while a highly polished, surgical-grade stainless steel band seamlessly wraps around and reinforces iPhone X.The 5.8-inch Super Retina display is the first OLED panel. The HDR display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. The addition of True Tone dynamically adjusts the white balance of the display to match the surrounding light for a more natural, paper-like viewing experience. iOS 11 is redesigned to take full advantage of the Super Retina display and replaces the Home button with fast and fluid gestures, allowing customers to naturally and intuitively navigate iPhone X.Face ID -- that uses TrueDepth camera system made up of a dot projector, infrared camera and flood illuminator, to unlock the phone -- is powered by A11 Bionic to accurately map and recognise a face. Face ID projects more than 30,000 invisible IR dots. The IR image and dot pattern are pushed through neural networks to create a mathematical model of your face and send the data to the secure enclave to confirm a match, while adapting to physical changes in appearance over time. All saved facial information is protected by the secure enclave to keep data extremely secure, while all of the processing is done on-device and not in the cloud to protect user privacy.The TrueDepth camera captures and analyses over 50 different facial muscle movements, then animates those expressions in a dozen different Animoji, including a panda, unicorn and robot.Available as an iMessage app pre-installed on iPhone X, customers can record and send Animoji messages with their voice that can smile, frown and more. iPhone X features a redesigned dual 12MP rear camera system with dual optical image stabilisation. The ƒ/1.8 aperture on the wide-angle camera and an improved ƒ/2.4 aperture on the telephoto camera for better photos and videos. The cameras on iPhone X are custom tuned for the ultimate AR experience. Each camera is individually calibrated, with new gyroscopes and accelerometers for accurate motion tracking.Similar to iPhone 8, the new camera delivers the high quality video with better video stabilisation, 4K video up to 60fps and 1080p slo-mo up to 240fps. A11 Bionic, the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone, features a six-core CPU design with two performance cores that are 25 per cent faster and four efficiency cores that are 70 per cent faster than the A10 Fusion.