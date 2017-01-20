Apple MacBook Pro Could Get Latest-Gen Intel Core Kaby Lake Processors in 2017

Apple is expected to upgrade its 13" and 15" MacBook Pro laptops, released last fall, by the end of 2017. Rumours already point to the arrival of Intel's latest-generation microprocessors (Kaby Lake), freshly unveiled at the CES technology show in Las Vegas (USA), accompanied by a boost in RAM.

According to a research note from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reported by a host of tech news sites, Apple has finally decided to use Intel's latest processors in its MacBook Pro computers. When the laptops launched in November 2016, Apple surprised observers by using Intel's seventh-generation Core processors, already at large in top-of-the-range PCs from HP, Lenovo,

Acer and Dell. The new processors are expected to be joined by more RAM, with up to 32GB for the 15" MacBook Pro, double the current maximum.

However, this MacBook Pro update isn't expected before fall 2017. As a result, the firm's 12" MacBook is likely to be the first of the brand's notebooks to get a new Intel Kaby Lake chip, expected from Q2 2017. The laptop could also get up to 16GB of RAM, up from the current 8GB.

The current-generation MacBook Pro is the slimmest and most lightweight model ever made by Apple. It stands out from competitors with the new "Touch Bar" of touch-sensitive controls replacing the traditional row of function keys. This Retina-quality multi-touch strip adapts its functions in relation to the program being used, offering quick and easy touchscreen access to the main functions of Finder, Mail, Safari, Photos, GarageBand, Final Cut Pro X or third-party applications.

The 13" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar technology starts at $1,799, rising to $2,399 for the 15" model. With top-spec components, the MacBook Pro can cost up to $4,799. A 13" model with no Touch Bar is available for $1,499. The previous-gen 13" model is still available to buy for $1,299, with the older 15" model at $1,999.

