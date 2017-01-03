Apple Makes Beats Solo3 Headphones Free for Chinese New Year

In its Chinese New Year promotion, Apple has announced an one-day sale to offer free Beats Solo3 wireless headphones to all customers who purchase a select Mac or iPhone in some Asian markets on January 6.

"The sale will begin on January 6 and will be available in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan," appleinsider.com reported on Monday.

Users need to purchase an iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or Mac Pro excluding 2016 MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar to get free Beats headphones.

Eligible iPhones include the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus.

"In addition to the Beats Solo3 headphones, Apple is showcasing a litany of red themed accessories on its digital storefront, including iPhone cases, audio products, toys and more," the report noted.