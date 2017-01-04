Apple May Not Get Concessions for Setting Up Plant in India

The Commerce and Industry Ministry is not in favour of extending concessions to US-based iPhone maker Apple for setting up a manufacturing unit in India as no other firm has asked for any incentive, government sources said.

In a communication to the government, the Cupertino-based technology major has asked for several tax and other incentives to enter India in the manufacturing sector.

"They are asking for concessions which others are not asking for. Why should they be given (those concessions)," sources said.

They said that India is the best place to set up manufacturing units. As many as 42 companies are making mobile phones in India, including Chinese firm Huawei and Xiaomi.