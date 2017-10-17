Apple Music, App Store Unveil Diwali Special Offers And Features

Apple has unveiled a ”Diwali Room” section on Apple Music, featuring first releases, new artist spotlight and specially curated Diwali playlists. The Diwali special initiative by Apple will also feature a collection of festive albums for Apple Music users, in addition to a Diwali special single by the trio of Shankar, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan named ‘Dil-Wali Diwali’, which will be available on Apple Music until Friday, October 20.Apple Music’s ‘New Artist Spotlight’ this month features a Delhi-based rapper Prabh Deep for his album ‘Class-Sikh’, which has been launched exclusively on Apple Music and will be available on the music platform until Sunday, October 22. Apple Music is also offering its users a chance to listen to specially curated playlists for Diwali across different genres and languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and more.In addition to the music specials, various apps on the Apple app store are hosting Diwali special offers. Shopping app Myntra is offering a Rs 1000 discount to iOS users upon a minimum purchase of Rs 4000. In addition to this, Myntra is also adding Apple ARKit support to enable users to measure their shoe size while shopping for shoes on the app.A similar Diwali special is being hosted by Hike messenger as the app has introduced Blue Packets, a digital envelope enabling users to gift digital cash to each other through the chat platform. In addition to this, Hike has also added special Diwali filters and stickers for its users.Online food ordering app, Swiggy, is offering free delivery to its newly joined iOS users from October 13 to October 20, valid for the first three deliveries. Users will receive their free delivery coupon upon ordering their first meal through Swiggy.