Apple Music Festival Comes to End After a 10 Year Run
Launched in 2007, the Apple Music Festival offered fans free tickets to a series of concerts held every September in London. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The tech giant of Cupertino has informed specialist website Music Business Worldwide that it will no longer be hosting its annual London festival. Launched in 2007, the iTunes Festival, which was rechristened the Apple Music Festival eight years later, was an annual series of free concerts organized every September in London by the US multinational, Apple Inc. Artists' performances could be watched live or replayed on the Apple Music platform.
Tickets distributed via free prize draws also offered fans a chance to attend the shows. Over the years, the festival welcomed some of the biggest names in pop music, including Adele, Coldplay, Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams and the Arctic Monkeys. The final series of concerts, which was held from September 18 to 30, 2016, at London's legendary Roundhouse venue, was marked by performances by, among others, Elton John, Chance the Rapper, Alicia Keys, Britney Spears and Calvin Harris.
