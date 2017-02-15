Apple Music Presents Trailers of Its First Two Series

On Tuesday, Apple presented the first glimpses of Apple Music’s future plans of series-TV programming by showing the trailers for its first two series, ‘Karaoke’ and ‘Planet’.

Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, was joined on stage by TV producer Ben Silverman and Ben Winston, as he announced a spring launch date for ‘Karaoke’. Though no specific date has been announced for ‘Planet’ according to reports.

As Cue was bombarded with questions about the future plans of Apple, he stayed non-committal by saying "Four years from now, I don't know where we're going to be in relation to this. We're trying different things. How fast it grows or where it goes remains to be seen.”

Also read: Hotstar Brings Classic Stories With 'CinePlay' on Its Premium Service

He also didn’t comment upon the possibility of Apple acquiring a studio.

The series ‘Karaoke’ will feature different celebrities paired together in each episode like John Legend with Alicia Keys and Billy Eichner with Metallica.

There are also reports about a scripted series with Dr. Dre that Apple is producing. The series is named ‘Vital Signs’.

On comparison with Netflix, Cue clarified "We're not out trying to buy a bunch of shows. We're trying things that are creative, that move culture, that Apple is adding some value to. We'll see."

Also read: Apple iPhone 8 May Have a Fingerprint Reading Screen