Apple Music, Radio City Tie-up to Offer Curated Playlists As a First in India

Radio City 91.1FM has become the first radio network from India to offer thematic playlists to Apple Music users. The exclusive tie-up will allow Apple Music users across the country to listen to a dynamic playlist curated by the FM authority in India. Radio City will curate playlists that reflect six distinct themes. The playlists will be inspired by Radio City’s shows – ‘Love Guru’, ‘Radio City Top 25’, ‘Suno Na Dilli’ and ‘Kasa Kaay Mumbai’; two other thematic playlists include ‘Flashback Cassette’ and ‘Chillout Zone’. Featuring songs from the 80s, 90s, 2000s to the recent hits, the playlists will span across different genres. At the same time, all playlists will be dynamic and will be updated based on current trends and consumer preferences.The playlists will be a fusion of Radio City’s researched and mood-mapped music, which will help analyze the genres and styles of music preferred across different geographies. Users can find Radio City playlists by clicking on Radio City “Curators” in the “Playlists” section on the Browse tab on Apple Music or go to http://apple.co/radiocityplaylist.Abraham Thomas, CEO, Radio City 91.1 FM said, “We are known for our well-researched and mood-mapped music. Curating playlists on Apple’s platform will help us utilize these strengths to offer our listeners content that enhances their music experience. Furthermore, the availability of our playlists on Apple Music will make it easier for our listeners to enjoy quality music on a device of their choosing, at a time and place of their convenience.”