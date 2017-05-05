X

Apple Plans New Store in 'Red Dot' Singapore

Reuters

Updated: May 5, 2017, 3:39 PM IST
Apple Plans New Store in 'Red Dot' Singapore
The Apple logo is shown next to a heart and a red dot on the facade of Singapore's first Apple store. (Image: Reuters)

Apple is getting ready to open its first Apple Store in Singapore on the island's prime Orchard Road shopping boulevard.

The storefront at Knightsbridge Mall is covered by a white facade with a large red Apple logo next to a heart and red dot above the store name "Apple Orchard Road".

CN jiomag contest

Singaporeans often refer to their city-state as a "little red dot" on the map of Southeast Asia.

The Straits Times newspaper reported that barricades outside the store were removed on Wednesday night, suggesting the store would open soon.

In the Asia-Pacific region the Cupertino, California-based company already operates retail stores in China, Japan, Hong Kong, Macau and Australia.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 3:35 PM IST
