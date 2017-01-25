Apple Releases iOS 10.3 Beta Updates Enabling Airpods-Location

Apple has just released iOS 10.3 beta update with some features which are relevant to India especially with regards to Siri.

Siri now gets cricket sports scores and stats for Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council. Furthermore, it can now answer cricket related queries such as IPL rankings, scores, player stats, next cricket match, leader board and more.

Other highlights of iOS 10.3 include:

- Find my iPhone: this lets you locate AirPods if in case they are lost. The app locates them within the Bluetooth range of any of the iOS devices which are signed in to iCloud.

- It can also be used to play a specially designed sound on either or both AirPods to hel pinpoint their location.

- If in case the AirPods are out of connectivity area, My iPhone can show their last location and time.

- The feature will be automatically enabled when AirPods are set up with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch that already has Find My iPhone enabled.

- SiriKit domains expand with support for paying and checking status of bills with payment apps and scheduling with ride booking apps

- CarPlay adds shortcuts to launch the last two used apps; Music displays Up Next and picking from a song to album or artist; Maps now displays EV charging stations

- 3D Touch on weather icon in Maps to get hourly forecasts, chance of rain and daily high and low temperatures.

- Tapping the iMessage app icon now displays iMessage apps.

- Mail conversation view navigation improvements

MacOS Sierra 10.12.4 updates include:

- Night Shift preference for automatically shifting your display color to the warmer end of the spectrum after night.

- Siri support for checking cricket scores, schedules, and player rosters from the Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council*

tvOS updates include:

- This update is primarily for enterprise, education and hotel configurations and will include MDM (mobile device management) and DEP (Device enrollment program), which allows admins to remotely setup, configure and maintain Apple TV

