Apple to Cut Price of iPhone 5s to Rs 15,000 in India

Apple fans can rejoice. Apple, in an apparent attempt to compete with Android rivals such as Lenovo, Samsung, Motorola and others, is mulling to lower the price of iPhone 5s to around Rs 15,000.

Read more: Honor 8 vs Honor 8 Lite: Which is the Best Honor Phone?

As per reports, the Calfornia-based company will cut the price of iPhone 5s that was launched in 2013. Interestingly, the iPhone 5s is still quite popular in the Indian market despite being launched four years ago.

Read more: Apple Tops $800 Billion Market Cap for First Time

The iPhone 5s will be also made online exclusive, which means that the device will not be available in brick and mortar stores.

Apple had introduced Touch ID with the iPhone 5s.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S8 vs OnePlus 3T: Which One Is a Smarter Buy?

Iphone 7 plus review

Also, the iPhone SE will start selling in India through the offline channel at a price of Rs 20,000.