Apple Tops Global Wearable Shipments, Followed by Xiaomi, Fitbit
As per a recent report, the smart wearable industry is on the rise and Apple has once again claimed the top spot in total global shipments during the quarter 3 of 2017.
Apple Watch. Representative Image. (Image: AFP Reuters)
Apple has reportedly regained the top spot in the wearable market during the last quarter. The Cupertino tech giant shipped 3.9 Million Apple Watches, as per a report by Canalys. The Quarter 3 of 2017 saw the strongest sales of Apple in 2017, with over 800,000 Apple Watch 3 with LTE support being shipped worldwide. Apple is followed by Xiaomi and Fitbit at the second and the third position, with their total wearable shipments being 3.6 million and 3.5 million respectively.
Historically, sales in the quarter 3 are slow, with this year being an exception and all the players in the wearable market outshining their previous year's performances. As for Apple, the company has seen a splurge in sales with the Apple Watch series 3, despite the LTE connectivity issue that faced by the users earlier. Apple had then released a software update to fix the same.
The top 3 are followed by Huawei and Samsung at the fourth and fifth position respectively. Vendors are expecting a similarly strong sales performance in the ongoing quarter 4 of 2017.
