Apple vs TRAI: Battle For User Data Protection Spikes up
Apple has entered a face-off with TRAI for not allowing the regulatory authority's anti-spam app on its app store.
Apple has reportedly gotten into a tussle with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) over iPhone users’ data in India. TRAI blames the US based tech giant for not approving its anti-spam app on its app store. The app allegedly requires access to user data such as contacts on the iPhones. Though Apple has not publicly commented on this, it is believed that the app’s behaviour does not go well with Apple’s privacy policy for its users
The dispute has been going on for the past few weeks during which, the TRAI officials have had around half a dozen meetings with the Apple team but all to no conclusion. Sharma accused Apple of the ‘ridiculous’ standoff, saying "Nobody's asking Apple to violate its privacy policy. It is a ridiculous situation, no company can be allowed to be the guardian of a user's data" in an interaction .
The anti-spam app by TRAI is already available on Google Play Store for Android users. Though as per the reviews on the app store, the TRAI app is considered useless by many. Despite TRAI having a ‘Do Not Disturb’ directory, the organization has been all but helpful in curbing spam messages and calls in the country. People now resort to Private players like Truecaller and Google to tackle the pestering problem.
Commenting further on the issue, Sharma gave an altogether different spin-off to the case, stating "The problem of who controls user data is getting acute and we have to plug the loose ends. This is not the regulator versus Apple, but Apple versus its own users."
Apple’s stand at this is made crystal clear with its privacy policy. The policy stated by Apple CEO Tim Cook reads “At Apple, your trust means everything to us. That’s why we respect your privacy and protect it with strong encryption, plus strict policies that govern how all data is handled. I want to be absolutely clear that we have never worked with any government agency from any country to create a backdoor in any of our products or services. We have also never allowed access to our servers. And we never will.”
