Apple Watch Gets 'Theater Mode' And 'SiriKit' in Developer's Update

Apple developer website recently posted about the introduction of new developer-related features for Apple watchOS 3.2 on currently shipping watchOS devices.

Introduced in watchOS 3.2, is the Theater Mode which lets users quickly mute the sound on their Apple Watch and avoid waking the screen on wrist raise. Users still receive notifications (including haptics) while in Theater Mode, which they can view by tapping the screen or pressing the Digital Crown.

Apple watchOS 3.2 update also includes SiriKit. Users can ask Siri on their Apple Watch to book a ride, send a message, make a payment, or make other requests that an app can handle.

Also read: Welcome BlackPods: Apple AirPods in Jet Black Colour

Apps that provide services in specific domains can use SiriKit to make those services available through Siri on watchOS.

Making these services available requires creating one or more app extensions using the Intents and Intents UI frameworks.

SiriKit in watchOS supports services like Messaging, Payments, Ride booking, Workouts, Calling and Searching photos.

Additionally, AVAudioPlayer is now available on watchOS. AVAudioPlayer can be used for simple playback of audio data from a file or memory.

Also read: Apple Watch Selling For Rs 6,990 With iPhone 7 Combo Offer on Flipkart