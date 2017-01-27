Apple Watch Selling For Rs 6,990 With iPhone 7 Combo Offer on Flipkart

Flipkart is now offering both series 1 and series 2 Apple Watch at attractive prices along with an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus combo offer. So, if you are planning to buy the new iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus from Flipkart then you will have to spend just Rs 6,990 for the Series 1 Apple Watch or Rs 7,490 for the latest Series 2 Apple Watch. However, this is not a straight discount offer from Flipkart. Buyers will get the discount as cashback and only Citi Credit Card holders can avail it.

The iPhone 7 and Apple Watch Combo offer is valid until January 30, 23.59 hours.

“Buy an iPhone 7/ 7 Plus with an Apple watch Series 1 and get Flat Rs. 17,500.00 cashback (To be credited latest by 30th April 2017. The offer will not reflect on the checkout page, however, we will honour the same) on Citi Bank Credit Card,” according to Flipkart.

According to the Flipkart's terms and conditions, this is what you should do to avail the combo offer.



-Purchase the following combos using Citi Credit Card from the sellers in a single transaction RetailNet (Tech Connect Retail Pvt. Ltd.), SupercomNet (Shreyash Retail Pvt. Ltd.) or IndiFlash Mart (Health & Happiness Pvt. Ltd.) and get the respective cashback as listed below:

-Combo Offer 1 - iPhone 7/ 7 Plus and Apple watch Series 1 - Rs. 17 500.00 as cashback.

-Combo Offer 2 - iPhone 7/ 7 Plus and Apple watch Series 2 - Rs. 17 000.00 as cashback.

-Combo Offer 3 - iPhone 7/7 Plus and iPad Mini 2 32GB - Rs. 18 000.00 as cashback.

-Combo Offer 4 - iPhone 7/7 Plus and Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen Ultrabook (MMGF2HN/A) - Rs. 22 500.00 as cashback

-If more than one of the above offers applies to your purchase i.e. if you buy more than one of the above-listed combo products (Apple Watch, Macbook Air, or iPad Mini) along with an iPhone 7/ 7 Plus in the same transaction , you can only avail one combo offer, whichever is the highest

-Each combo offer can be availed only once per Citi Credit Card.

Cashback amount will be credited latest by April 30.

