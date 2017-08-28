Apple Watch Update: Apple Watch to Support 'All' Workouts Soon

The firmware of Apple's smart speaker HomePod and iOS 11 beta have shown several plans that the tech giant has for its customers with latest files revealing that the Apple Watch would soon support new workouts. A website dedicated to Apple 'iHelp BR' has found assets hinting that the Apple Watch will support "virtually every workout under the Sun".Files discovered in the latest iOS 11 beta release suggest Apple is planning to add a host of exercises to Apple Watch's Workout app with the launch of watchOS 4 which is expected in September. iHelp BR found icons and titles for what appears to be a new set of Workout routines."While not present in the most recent watchOS 4 beta, the iconography is likely incorporated in iOS 11 for reviewing Apple Watch-tracked activities on a paired iPhone," the website said.The publication found icons and code strings for badminton, barre, baseball, bowling, boxing climbing, core training, cricket, curling, dance, equestrian sports, fencing, fishing, flexibility, functional training, golf, gymnastics, jump rope, kickboxing, lacrosse, paddle sports, pilates, "play" sailing, skating, skiing and other snow sports, step training, strength training and surfing.Earlier this month, HomePod firmware revealed 4K UHD, Dolby Vision support for Apple TV. Earlier this month, a reference in HomePod firmware revealed that a next-generation Apple TV might come with the support for 4K video as well as High Dynamic Range (HDR) in both 10-bit and Dolby Vision formats for better picture quality.The leak came a few weeks after Apple accidentally confirmed 4K and HDR plan on the iTunes Store. The next iPhone's screen design and face unlock or virtual home button features were also revealed in the HomePod firmware.