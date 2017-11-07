Apple Wins $120 Million in 'Slide-to-Unlock' Patent Infringement Case Against Samsung
Apple has recently won a patent infringement case against Samsung in the US but as per Samsung, the patented features were “obvious” and thus did not need to be patented.
Apple has won $120 Million from Samsung in a recent legal dispute. (image: Reuters Pictures)
Apple has finally won a patent infringement case against its arch-rival Samsung in the US Supreme Court on Monday. The ruling ordered Samsung to pay up $120 million to the Cupertino giant for its “Slide to unlock” patent and some other features which were allegedly copied by Samsung for its smartphones. The amount was brought down from an initial demand of $2.2 Billion by Apple.
As per Samsung, the patented features were “obvious” and thus need not be patented. In a statement, the South Korean giant stated: "Our argument was supported by many who believed that the Court should hear the case to reinstate fair standards that promote innovation and prevent abuse of the patent system." Samsung also noted, "One of Apple's patents at issue, in this case, has been invalidated by courts around the world, and yet today's decision allows Apple to unjustly profit from this patent, stunts innovation and places competition in the courtroom rather than the marketplace."
Samsung and Apple have been in a constant legal tussle over various patent infringements from both sides, for the features embedded into their respective smartphones. Apart from the “Slide to unlock” patent case, both the tech giants are also involved in a bigger patent court battle in which Samsung was at first ordered to pay $1 Billion to Apple.
