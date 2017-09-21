Apple Working to Resolve LTE Issues in Latest Smartwatch

.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.update_date{font-size:12px;color:#666;display:block;text-align:left}.update_date strong{font-weight:700}.related-storybox{padding:10px 0;border-top:1px solid #eee;border-bottom:1px solid #eee;margin:14px 0}.related-storybox h2{font-size:20px;padding-bottom:6px;color:#222}.related-storybox ul{display:flex;justify-content:space-between}.related-storybox ul li{background:#f0f0f0;margin-right:10px;flex:1;padding:10px;box-sizing:border-box;font-size:15px;line-height:21px}.related-storybox ul li:last-child{margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul li a{color:#222}.related-storybox ul li img{float:left;padding-right:10px}@media(max-width:600px){.related-storybox ul li{flex-basis:100%;margin-bottom:10px;height:92px;margin-right:0}.related-storybox ul{display:block}}</style><div class="tag"> <ul><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/apple.html">Apple</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/apple-series-3-smartwatch.html">Apple Series 3 smartwatch</a></li><li><a href="http://www.news18.com/newstopics/smartwatch.html">SmartWatch</a></li></ul> <span id="pub_date" class="update_date"></span> <script>var pub_art_date = '<strong>First Published:</strong> September 21, 2017, 12:47 PM IST';$('#pub_date').html(pub_art_date); Apple's new Series 3 smartwatch was reported to have an issue with its LTE connectivity which the US tech giant was now working on before it starts shipping on Friday, a media report said. As per reviewers from The Verge, Apple Watch Series 3 that has LTE capabilities has notable connectivity issues. The new Watch appeared to try to connect to unknown WiFi networks instead of connecting to cellulars. "Within the first couple days of experiencing this, Apple replaced my first review unit with a second one, but that one proved to be problematic, too," the reviewer wrote on Wednesday.Later Apple acknowledged the issue and issued an official statement. "We have discovered that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellulars," an Apple spokesperson was quoted as saying. "We are investigating a fix for a future software release." Tech Crunch said that other LTE concerns have also cropped up in Series 3 reviews, including some questions around international roaming.