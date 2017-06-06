HomePod to iOS 11: 6 Big Announcements From Apple WWDC

Apple made a host of announcements at the Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) held in in San Jose. Apple usually previews its software updates at the WWDC but, the company used the event to unveil major upgrades to its existing lineup of products and introduce new hardware.

It was earlier anticipated that Apple would take the veils off the Apple HomePod among other major announcements. We bring you the six major announcements made at the WWDC keynote.

HomePod

Apple's own smartspeaker - the HomePod is here to take on the ones from Amazon and Google. The 7-inch speaker seems to look quite like the top of a microphone and has a “Musicologist” feature that works with Apple Music to stream the music you ask the speaker’s built-in Siri to play.

The HomePod will be available in white and black colours at a cost of $349. Apple A8 chip powers the smartspeaker.

You can ask it to control smart home devices and check the weather and news briefings as well. Apple reportedly plans to ship it in December first to customers in the US, UK, and Australia.

Apple TV Adds Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV streaming box will soon feature Amazon Prime Video. The app will let users stream original hits such as Bosch, Transparent, Catastrophe and more.

Amazon Prime Video’s arrival on Apple TV marks the end of a years-long steaming rivalry between Apple and Amazon.

Refreshed Lineup of iMacs

Apple unveiled a new lineup of iMacs, emphasising on improved power processing power and displays, marking the first update since 2015. The complete line of iMacs launched is as follows.

iMac Pro

Apple introduced the iMac Pro, an entirely new workstation-class product line designed for pro users, and it's scheduled to ship in December.

The new iMac Pro features a 27-inch Retina 5K display, up to 18-core Xeon processors and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation into a stunning new space gray enclosure. Apple says it is the most powerful Mac ever made.

MacBook and MacBook Pro

Apple has also refreshed its MacBook and MacBook Pro lineup with faster Kaby Lake processors.

The MacBook now features up to 50 percent faster SSDs and supports up to twice the memory, the 15-inch MacBook Pro now comes standard with more powerful discrete graphics. The 13-inch MacBook Pro adds a new

configuration.

iMac

Apple updated its iMac line with up to three times more powerful graphics, faster processors, Thunderbolt 3, faster storage options and brighter Retina displays, and added a Retina 4K display and discrete graphics to the 21.5-inch iMac. And it’s available to order today and in stores Wednesday.

iOS 11

Apple's forthcoming OS - iOS 11 will have an improved Siri and automatic do not disturb driving mode amongst others.

The new iOS 11 software also has some pretty social updates, like an update to Siri with improved speech, the ability to help translate sentences into different languages, and on-device learnings that suggest actions based on what you do on your iPhone or device.

Siri can now translate English into five different languages: Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish, with more coming in the future.

The company will introduce a number of effects into the Live Photos feature as well.

iPad Pro

A new iPad Pro with a new 10.5-inch model has been introduced. The new model features a 12-megapixel camera, similar to the iPhone 7, with a 7MP selfie snapper. It supports USB 3.0 now and has 10 hours of battery backup. With this, the iPad Pro will now be available in three different sizes.

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro is up for order now. It starts at a 64GB storage configuration priced at $649.

Redesigned App Store

Apple will revamp the App Store, a first major overhaul in nine years. The App Store is being revamped for better discovery and offer tips on how to use various popular apps.

Apple will also bring back the popular 'App of the Day' section.

