Apple WWDC 2017 Keynote Live: Here's How to Watch on Android Phones And Windows 7 or Older PCs

The keynote of the annual Apple WWDC conference is all set to start at 10:30PM IST on Monday. News18Tech will run a liveblog of Apple WWDC 2017 on Monday, June 9 at 10:30PM IST. While Apple users have easy access to watch the keynote live on their devices, it would be task for older Windows OS users and of course, Android smartphone users are totally cut off from even having a glimpse of what cool things Apple wants to release.

So, if you do not have either an iPhone or a Windows 10 PC, this is what you should do to watch the keynote.

-Get VLC Player on your Windows PC (Download)or Android phone (via Play Store)

- On your Windows PC, open VLC and Go to ‘Media’ o the top tab.

- Select ‘Open Network Stream’. It will ask for a URL. To get the current URL you will have to wait for the live stream of the event to start. The URL will be provided here as well. You can visit this page at 10:30PM IST, June 5 for the same.

-Paste the URL and click Play.

- For the Android VLC App. Go to the stream option on the menu list and paste the URL to play the live stream on your device.

For those who own a Windows 10 device, open Microsoft Edge browser and visit https://www.apple.com/apple-events/june-2017/

For iPhone, iPad, Mac and iPod touch users, visit the same link from Safari browser. Apple TV users can go the Apple Events app to watch it live.

Apple will, of course, talk about the upcoming iOS 11 which will power your iPhone. Apple will also reveal the next versions of macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Apple is expected to provide a new user interface on the iOS 11. Here is what you can expect from Apple WWDC 2017 keynote.