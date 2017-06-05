Apple WWDC 2017 LIVE: iOS 11, New App Store Announced, Siri Gets Translation

Apple WWDC 2017 is all set to start on Monday to give a glimpse of what’s cooking in its iOS world. The keynote of the annual Apple WWDC conference is all set to start at 10:30PM IST on Monday. While the announcements at the developer conference are typically around software, this time Apple is expected to announce some hardware as well.
Apple will, of course, talk about the upcoming iOS 11 which will power your iPhone. Apple will also reveal the next versions of macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Apple is expected to provide a new user interface on the iOS 11.
While Apple users have easy access to watch the keynote live on their devices, it would be task for older Windows OS users and of course, Android smartphone users are totally cut off from even having a glimpse of what cool things Apple wants to release.
So, if you do not have either an iPhone or a Windows 10 PC, [click here] this is what you should do to watch the keynote. Else, follow live updates below.
Jun 6, 2017 12:08 am (IST)
The iPhone camera is 6 times faster than the Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S8: Apple
Jun 6, 2017 12:02 am (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:59 pm (IST)
Now, you will get a daily app of the day and the game of the day along with a daily list.
Jun 5, 2017 11:58 pm (IST)
The new App Store in iOS 11...
Jun 5, 2017 11:57 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:56 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:55 pm (IST)
A brand new App Store announced.
Jun 5, 2017 11:54 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:53 pm (IST)
180 billion apps downloaded from the App Store. $70 billion paid to developers.
Jun 5, 2017 11:51 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:46 pm (IST)
Apple Pay directly from iMessages.
Jun 5, 2017 11:45 pm (IST)
Siri now offers smart predictions ...
Jun 5, 2017 11:43 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:40 pm (IST)
The new control centre...
Jun 5, 2017 11:38 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:38 pm (IST)
Expect better photos with iOS 11.
Jun 5, 2017 11:37 pm (IST)
iPhone users take 1 trillion photos every year.
Jun 5, 2017 11:36 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:36 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:35 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:35 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:35 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:33 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:33 pm (IST)
Apple Pay for person to person payments comes. It is integrated into the iMessage app.
Jun 5, 2017 11:31 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:31 pm (IST)
iOS 11 offers a redesigned app drawer.
Jun 5, 2017 11:30 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:30 pm (IST)
86% iPhone users on iOS 10: Cook
Jun 5, 2017 11:27 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:26 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:26 pm (IST)
Up to 18-core Xeon processor available with the new iMac Pro along with the workstation class Radeon Vega graphics.
Jun 5, 2017 11:25 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:24 pm (IST)
New iMac Pro showcased. Comes in a Space Grey colour. This is the most powerful mac ever made.
Jun 5, 2017 11:23 pm (IST)
Apple talks green...
Jun 5, 2017 11:22 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:21 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:20 pm (IST)
Amazing VR experience showcased at WWDC.
Jun 5, 2017 11:18 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:15 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:15 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:15 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:14 pm (IST)
Connectivity options in the new iMac.
Jun 5, 2017 11:14 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:13 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:11 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:11 pm (IST)
Steam VR SDK comes to mac.
Jun 5, 2017 11:10 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:09 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:07 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:06 pm (IST)
Apple File System comes to macOS.
Jun 5, 2017 11:03 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 11:03 pm (IST)
Safari uses machine learning to offer more privacy.
Jun 5, 2017 11:02 pm (IST)
Safari gets autoplay blocking. This means when you open a website you will not be surprised by a loud music video playing on the background.
Jun 5, 2017 11:02 pm (IST)
Safari is 80% faster than Chrome: Apple
Jun 5, 2017 11:00 pm (IST)
macOS High Sierra is a fully baked name: Apple
Jun 5, 2017 11:00 pm (IST)
macOS High Sierra is the new "name".
Jun 5, 2017 10:59 pm (IST)
Tim Cook talks about the macOS.
Jun 5, 2017 10:59 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 10:58 pm (IST)
watchOS 4 is a great update: Cook
Jun 5, 2017 10:58 pm (IST)
watch OS 4 developer preview is now available. Free update for all users.
Jun 5, 2017 10:58 pm (IST)
Native core Bluetooth is now supported on the Apple Watch.
Jun 5, 2017 10:57 pm (IST)
Now you can pick a playlist which automatically syncs with your workout sessions.
Jun 5, 2017 10:53 pm (IST)
Jun 5, 2017 10:52 pm (IST)
The workout app is now smarter.
Jun 5, 2017 10:50 pm (IST)
Thge new Siri watch face on watchOS 4.
Jun 5, 2017 10:48 pm (IST)
watchOS 4 gets new Siri-powered watch face.
Jun 5, 2017 10:46 pm (IST)
Amazon Prime Video comes to Apple TV.
Jun 5, 2017 10:45 pm (IST)
We have 6 important announcements at keynote: Cook
Jun 5, 2017 10:45 pm (IST)
Cook introduces the world's youngest developer for iOS.
Jun 5, 2017 10:43 pm (IST)
Apple has 16 million developers now with over 5000 attending at the WWDC 2017.
Jun 5, 2017 10:42 pm (IST)
This is going to be the best and biggest WWDC ever: Cook
Jun 5, 2017 10:41 pm (IST)
Tim Cook is now on stage.
Jun 5, 2017 10:33 pm (IST)
The keynote is about to begin. Stay tuned.
Jun 5, 2017 10:31 pm (IST)
And the stage is all set!
Jun 5, 2017 10:28 pm (IST)
On specifications, they revealed that the iPhone 8 might come with a 3GB RAM without USB Type-C connectivity and that it might sport a composite glass as body for an added wireless charging feature. The phone is rumoured to be waterproof, just like the iPhone 7.
Jun 5, 2017 10:15 pm (IST)
According to the Foxconn insiders, the upcoming iPhone 8 is nothing like the previously leaked images and described it as “more like an iPhone 7 with glass and without the AuthenTec's capacitive touch module.”
Jun 5, 2017 10:15 pm (IST)
A recent report suggests that Apple’s roadmap has been leaked by 3 Foxconn employees on a thread on Reddit.
Jun 5, 2017 10:01 pm (IST)
The keynote is scheduled to begin at 10:30PM IST. Stay tuned for more updates.
LOAD MORE
Jun 5, 2017 9:59 pm (IST)