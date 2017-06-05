Apple WWDC 2017 LIVE: Tim Cook to Announce iOS 11, Siri Speaker And More

Apple WWDC 2017 is all set to start on Monday to give a glimpse of what’s cooking in its iOS world. The keynote of the annual Apple WWDC conference is all set to start at 10:30PM IST on Monday. While the announcements at the developer conference are typically around software, this time Apple is expected to announce some hardware as well.

Apple will, of course, talk about the upcoming iOS 11 which will power your iPhone. Apple will also reveal the next versions of macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Apple is expected to provide a new user interface on the iOS 11.

While Apple users have easy access to watch the keynote live on their devices, it would be task for older Windows OS users and of course, Android smartphone users are totally cut off from even having a glimpse of what cool things Apple wants to release.

So, if you do not have either an iPhone or a Windows 10 PC, [click here] this is what you should do to watch the keynote. Else, follow live updates below.