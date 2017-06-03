Apple WWDC 2017: Siri Speaker, iOS 11, New iPad And What More to Expect

After Microsoft Build and Google I/O, it is now time for Apple to give a glimpse of what’s cooking in its iOS world at the upcoming annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5 in San Jose. The WWDC keynote will take place at 10:30PM IST on Monday and will end on Friday, June 9. While the announcements at the developer conference are typically around software, this time Apple is expected to announce some hardware as well.

News18Tech will run a liveblog of Apple WWDC 2017 on Monday, June 9 at 10:30PM IST. If you are wondering what could possibly Apple announce next, here is what we expectation from the keynote of Apple WWDC.

iOS 11 along with new versions of macOS, tvOS, and watchOS

Apple will, of course, talk about the upcoming iOS 11 which will power your iPhone. Apple will also reveal the next versions of macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Apple is expected to provide a new user interface on the iOS 11. There could be a dark mode to begin with. The new iOS 11 is expected to make the overall experience smoother and we will have to wait till the keynote to know more about it.

Given that it’s the tenth anniversary year of iPhone, Apple is expected to roll out major updates to its apps like iMessage, Mail, Safari, Photos among others. Apple’s voice-based digital assistant Siri is expected to get better.

Apple is expected to announce something exciting for the macOS. Also, the watchOS and tvOS are expected to be more interactive along with support for other third-party apps.

Siri speaker

Apple is set to launch the Siri speaker to compete with Google Home and Amazon Echo. Siri is expected to get smarter in a new hardware offering. The Apple speaker could feature “virtual surround sound” and could also function as a hub for HomeKit.

10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro

Rumours have it that Apple could launch a 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Interestingly, the bigger iPad Pro variant will be of the same size of the existing 9.7-inch iPad Pro.