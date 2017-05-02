Apple's Siri Saves Fishermen's Lives

Apple Siri came to the rescue of three fishermen yesterday who were trapped in rough seas, according to a report.

The fishermen were 4 miles off the coast when they got trapped into rough seas and their 18-ft boat began sinking. They managed to get their life jackets on.

One of the fishermen activated Siri for help as he could not use the touch panel of his phone.

He asked Siri to call 911, post which a Coast Guard chopper located them and sent a diver.

Sgt. James Barrett, Miami-Dade Police, who later arrived for the rescue, said “They had an iPhone 7, which I'm learning today is waterproof. However, he couldn't touch the screen with his fingers because they were cold, but he used Siri to call 911".

The incident took place in Key Biscayne on Saturday morning.

Apple Siri has been used in emergency situations earlier as well, wherein it proved to be a life-saver. One of the famous incidents involved a 4-year old child in UK saving his mother’s life by using her iPhone’s Siri to call 911.

