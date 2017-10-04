AR-Ready Teddy That Comes to 'Life' Now at Apple Stores

Tech giant Apple will be the exclusive retailer of "Parker" -- an augmented reality (AR)-ready teddy-bear "Parker" launched by children's toy startup Seedling, which comes to "life" through iOS-based AR effects. Priced at $59.95, "Parker" works through a free AR app "Seedling" for playtime sessions and does not require a battery, camera and Wi-Fi radio to drive meaningful user interactions, AppleInsider reported late on Tuesday.Designed to facilitate play pretend for kids, "Parker" comes with a doctor's kit, backpack and special X-ray bibs that trigger AR responses in the corresponding app. Children can diagnose common ailments with the accessories made of wood, including thermometer and stethoscope to "cure" the teddy with a medicine bottle and spoon. An iPad or iPhone running iOS 11, can be employed for more in-depth examinations of the toy's bones and internal organs. Kids can use "3D Touch" to help it take deeper breaths and test lung capacity.The in-app experience also features games and puzzles, as well as photo and video functionality, the report added. On performing a successful treatment through solving a problem or a puzzle, "Parker's Happiness Factor" rises, indicated by special AR effects.