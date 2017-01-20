Assam to Establish a 'Skill City' Soon: Minister

The Assam government has decided to establish a Skill City in the state, said Assam's Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, on Thursday.

The minister added the government has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ITE Education Services, Singapore.

He said the Skill City would be a centre of excellence where different schools of trade will be introduced to cater to the students from Assam and northeastern region.

"Skill training on housekeeping, chef, bakery and confectionery will be provided by faculty members of the ITE Education Services, Singapore," he said.

The minister added that a team from the Department of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship, Assam had recently visited Singapore in this regard.

"The government is expecting a team from the ITE Education Services, Singapore to visit the state in February this year to share their views and vision with the government of Assam," Patowary said.

Also read: Aadhaar-Based Digital Payment Soon to be Introduced by Government

"The skill centre will have school on creativity and designing where government is contemplating of roping in faculty members from Japan to provide training on graphic designing, film making and animation and video games also," Patowary said.

"It will also have additional schools on driving, automobile and floriculture where government is planning to bring in faculties from South Korea and Taiwan respectively. Besides, the skill city will have schools on innovation (multi-sectoral skill training) and electronics too," he added.

"The Assam government will organise a 'Skill Summit' in March this year to provide a platform for all the stakeholders in the skilling and employment sectors and to facilitate skill development training and placement programmes," he added.

Also read: Indian Air Force Fighter Jet Tejas to Make Republic Day Debut