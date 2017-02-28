Assistance Cell Set up to Deal With Cyber Crimes in Meghalaya

To deal with increasing cyber crimes, a cyber assistance cell (CAC) was today set up in Meghalaya.

The CAC was set up in the cyber crime wing of CID of Meghalaya police, officials said. It will render assistance to stop harassment or criminal activities through mobile phones or internet, state Criminal Record Bureau superintendent of police D Jyrwa said in a statement.

Online pornography, stalking, abuse through internet, defamation on social networking sites or emails will be dealt with by CAC and victims will be assisted, if necessary, to further pursue by way of formal complaint in the nearest police station, he said.

Last year the Meghalaya government had notified the installation of a cyber crime police station (CCPS) to specifically deal with the cyber criminals and online frauds.

The CCPS has statewide jurisdictions and can investigate cyber crimes where digital devices such as mobile phones and computers are used to commit offences.

At least 24 police personnel have been trained to deal with cyber crime cases and regular trainings were conducted to cope with the ever-changing cyber world, officials added.

Also read: Samsung India Contributes For 'School Kit Programme' in Bengaluru

(Follow MWC 2017 Full Coverage Here)