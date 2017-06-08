Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Asus Announces Chromebook Flip C213 For Education Sector

IANS

Updated: June 8, 2017, 1:29 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Asus Announces Chromebook Flip C213 For Education Sector
ASUS announced Chromebook "Flip C213", a rugged Chrome OS-powered laptop. (Representative Image: AFP PHOTO / Mandy)

Taipei, Taiwan-based technology major ASUS on Wednesday announced Chromebook "Flip C213", a rugged Chrome OS-powered laptop designed primarily for the education sector.

The device, for which the price is yet to be announced, features 360 degree-flippable 11.6-inch touchscreen display and comes with more than 12 hours of battery life.

"Flip C213" enables users to have a comprehensive range of Google apps and cloud services for the business and education sectors such as G Suite, Google Classroom and the Google Cloud Platform, the company said in a statement.

It also comes with 5MP rear camera for high-resolution photos and videos and an HD-front camera for video calls.

With Chrome device management, organisations can configure Chrome OS features for their users, allow or block apps and extensions as well as force-install apps.

First Published: June 8, 2017, 1:29 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.