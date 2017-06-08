Asus Announces Chromebook Flip C213 For Education Sector
ASUS announced Chromebook "Flip C213", a rugged Chrome OS-powered laptop. (Representative Image: AFP PHOTO / Mandy)
Taipei, Taiwan-based technology major ASUS on Wednesday announced Chromebook "Flip C213", a rugged Chrome OS-powered laptop designed primarily for the education sector.
The device, for which the price is yet to be announced, features 360 degree-flippable 11.6-inch touchscreen display and comes with more than 12 hours of battery life.
"Flip C213" enables users to have a comprehensive range of Google apps and cloud services for the business and education sectors such as G Suite, Google Classroom and the Google Cloud Platform, the company said in a statement.
It also comes with 5MP rear camera for high-resolution photos and videos and an HD-front camera for video calls.
With Chrome device management, organisations can configure Chrome OS features for their users, allow or block apps and extensions as well as force-install apps.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Champions Trophy 2017 Live Streaming, India vs Sri Lanka: Where to Watch the Match
- Why The Mummy Reboot Is Testing Waters For Tom Cruise, Makers
- Unconventional Actors Who Now Deserve Their Share of Bollywood Fame
- Kotak 811 - Go Green Story
- India vs Sri Lanka: Last Three Encounters, Virat Kohli on Song