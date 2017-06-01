ASUS Launches Third Generation VivoBook Max X541 in India

Taiwanese technology major ASUS has launched its third generation high-performance mainstream notebook, Max X541/A541, that is powered by 7th generation Intel Core i3 processors with 4GB DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 12GB).

The VivoBook Max is available at a starting price of RS 31,990 across all retailers and channel partners.

The notebook has a specially designed gaming grade Chiclet keyboard with 2.3mm key travel distance for great typing experience.

The touch pad is 11 per cent larger than those found on similarly sized laptops and features palm rejection technology for precise input, the company said in a statement.

Equipped with ASUS 'SonicMaster' audio and 'AudioWizard' technology, the device helps users optimise the settings for immersive sound delivery.

It also features twin 3W speakers and a special transmission line design to provide rich, deep bass and distinct vocals.

The 1.9 kg notebook has a 15.6-inch Full-HD display and comes in five colours -- chocolate brown, red, silver gradient, aqua blue and white.