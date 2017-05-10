X

Asus Launches Zenfone Go 5.5 in India at Rs 8,499

Updated: May 10, 2017, 5:39 PM IST
Asus Zenfone Go 4.5

The Taiwanese tech giant, Asus today launched Zenfone Go 5.5 in India priced at Rs 8,499. The new member of the Zenfone series features a 5.5 inch HD IPS display that has an in-built Bluelight Filter that is helpful for user’s eyes during prolonged usage.

The Zenfone Go 5.5 sports a 13MP rear camera along with a 5MP front-facing camera with a f/2.0 aperture.

Running on Android M with ZenUI 3.0, the phone preloaded features like ZenMotion that helps users to open apps by writing a letter on the smartphone’s blank screen.

Equipped with a Qualcomm 8916 Quad-core processor, Adreno 306 GPU and 2 GB RAM, the smartphone has 3000mAh battery for extended use.

The phone is available on Amazon India in 2 colors - Charcoal Black, and Sheer Gold.

First Published: May 10, 2017, 5:39 PM IST
