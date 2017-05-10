Asus Launches Zenfone Go 5.5 in India at Rs 8,499

The Taiwanese tech giant, Asus today launched Zenfone Go 5.5 in India priced at Rs 8,499. The new member of the Zenfone series features a 5.5 inch HD IPS display that has an in-built Bluelight Filter that is helpful for user’s eyes during prolonged usage.

The Zenfone Go 5.5 sports a 13MP rear camera along with a 5MP front-facing camera with a f/2.0 aperture.

Also Read: Apple to Cut Price of iPhone 5s to Rs 15,000 in India

Running on Android M with ZenUI 3.0, the phone preloaded features like ZenMotion that helps users to open apps by writing a letter on the smartphone’s blank screen.

Equipped with a Qualcomm 8916 Quad-core processor, Adreno 306 GPU and 2 GB RAM, the smartphone has 3000mAh battery for extended use.

The phone is available on Amazon India in 2 colors - Charcoal Black, and Sheer Gold.

Don't Miss: