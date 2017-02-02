ASUS ROG Launches Strix GL553 Gaming Notebook at Rs 94,990

Under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) series, Taiwanese company ASUS on Thursday launched ROG Strix GL553 compact ultralight gaming laptop in India at a starting price of Rs 94,990.

The 15.6-inch GL553 offers a gamer-friendly keyboard powered by ASUS Aura with four distinct lighting areas for good gaming experiences in the dark.

"The product is aimed at young professionals who enjoy regular-through-heavy gaming sessions and premium entertainment on the go," Peter Chang, Regional Head-South Asia and Country Manager-System Business Group- ASUS India, said in a statement.

"In order to ensure this, we included a powerful, yet efficient set of hardware into a highly portable device that is easy on the battery as well," he added.

GL553 delivers powerful gaming performance accelerated by a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with latest 'Pascal' generation of graphics cards NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti/1050 graphics for gaming visuals.

The GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti are both clocked higher than their respective desktop products yet draw lower power.

The "Cooling Overboost" feature offers flexible fan speeds for custom control and better system stability.

