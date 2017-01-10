ASUS Unveils Notebook With 7th Gen Intel Processor For Rs 59,990

Updating its mainstream lineup, Taiwan-based tech major ASUS on Tuesday unveiled a notebook that comes with 7th Gen Intel processor for the Indian consumers.

ASUS R558UQ is a substantially upgraded variant of the R558UR premium notebook and comes in two models -- one with core i7 processor and priced at Rs 59,990 and the other with core i5 processor which is priced at Rs 48,990.

"The demand for the mainstream notebooks has been steadily increasing over the years and hence this segment will be one of our key focus areas this year," said Peter Chang, Regional Head, South Asia and Country Manager, System Business Group, ASUS India.

The ASUS R558UQ sports a 15.6-inch LED-backlit, full-HD display. The notebook has 8GB memory for i7 and 4GB for i5 model.

Both the models pack USB Type C connectivity, NVIDIA GeForce 940MX (N16S-GTR) graphics, SATA 1TB 2.5-inch HDD storage, VGA web camera, keyboard coupled with ASUS Smart Gesture and ASUS Splendid software.

