ASUS Wins Big at iF Design Awards 2017

Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer ASUS has won 15 'iF Product Design Awards' in the product categories of telecommunication, computer and audio, the company said on Friday.

The award-winning products were selected from a competitive field of 5,575 entries from 59 countries.

In the telecommunication category, ASUS bagged awards for ZenFone 3 Deluxe and ZenFone 3 Deluxe View Flip Cover; ZenFone 3 and ZenFone 3 View Flip Cover; and ZenFone 3 Ultra and ZenFone 3 Ultra Folio Cover.

'iF Design Awards' is recognised worldwide as a seal of quality for products that excel in specific criteria including design quality, degree of innovation, functionality, ergonomics and more.

An independent jury of 58 experts from all over the world assesses products and selects the winners.

The official presentation ceremony for 2017 iF Design Awards will take place on March 10, 2017 at BMW Welt in Munich.

Also read: Top Eight Tata Companies Helping Aerospace And Defence Sector in India