Asus Computex 2017: ZenBooks, VivoBooks Including World's Slimmest Convertible Laptop

Asus kept its Computex Taipei 2017 press conference surprisingly straightforward by strictly sticking to a range of new laptops by the company. The Technology giant displayed its prowess by a range of laptops with the likes of the “world’s thinnest convertible laptop” and “world’s thinnest 14-inch laptop”.

Here are all the latest laptops and their specs, unveiled at the Computex Taipei by Asus:

VivoBook S

Asus VivoBook S. (Image: Asus/ Screenshot)

Price: $499

Screen: 15-inch

CPU: Intel core i7

GPU: Nvidia GTX 940MX

The VivoBook S comes in an aluminum case which is around 17.9 mm thick. The Asus offering comes as a tough contender in the budget laptops segment.

Also read: Asus Zenfone Live First Impressions Review: Just Another Budget Android Smartphone

Vivobook Pro

Asus VivoBook Pro. (Image: Asus/ Screenshot)

Price: $799

Screen: 15.6-inch with 4K display

CPU: Intel Core i7

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050

The Vivobook Pro is the mid-range laptop offered by Asus which will be available starting summer.

Zenbook Flip S

Asus Zenbook Flip S. (Image: Asus/ Screenshot)

Price: $1,099

Screen: 13.3-inch with 4K display

CPU: Intel Core i7

GPU: NVidia GTX 1080

Asus claims that the Zenbook Flip S is the world’s thinnest convertible laptop, with a thickness of 10.9 mm. The laptop weighs 1.1kg and can be used as a tablet because of a 360 degrees rotational feature of the screen.

Also read: Judy Malware Hits 36.5 Million Android Users

Zenbook 3 Deluxe Asus Zenbook 3 Deluxe. (Image: Asus/ Screenshot)

Price: $1,199

Screen: 14-inch with 1080 display

CPU: Core i7

GPU: ROG XG Station 2 external graphics dock (Connect Externally)

Asus has designed the Zenbook 3 Deluxe to be the world’s thinnest 14-inch laptop, at a thickness of 12.9mm. Weighing at 2.4 pounds, the laptop has already seen a price cut since its first unveiling at the CES 2017.

Zenbook Pro UX550

Asus Zenbook Pro. (Image: Asus/ Screenshot)

Price: $1,299

Screen: 15.6-inch with 4K display

CPU: H series Core i7

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050Ti

With an 18.9mm frame thick frame, the Zenbook Pro can deliver up to 14 hours of battery time as per Asus.

Also read: Tekken 7, Star Trek, Other Upcoming Video Game Releases for PS4, Xbox, VR