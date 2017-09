Asus Zenfone 3 Max Gets a Price Cut of Rs 2000

ASUS, the Taiwanese leader in mobile technology, today announced price reductions for its smartphone Zenfone 3 Max. The Asus Zenfone 3 Max with a 5.5-inch display, which was earlier priced at Rs 14,999 will now be available for Rs 12,999. ZenFone 3 Max comes with a 5.5-inch FHD display, a 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, 4100 mAh battery with reverse charging support and a 3GB RAM, along with a 32GB internal storage. The smartphone sports a Metal body and also features a fingerprint sensor at the back.The price reduction on the Zenfone 3 Max will be across all major e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal and leading retail stores including Asus Exclusive Stores across India.Asus Zenfone 3 Max Review : The Slim Phone With a Long Lasting Battery