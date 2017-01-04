Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra Review: A Sensible Captain America in a Hulk's Body

Asus Zenfone smartphone series has been quite popular in India. From mammoth battery phones like the Zenfone 3 Max to super affordable performance devices like the Zenfone 3 Laser, Asus has all its bases covered but didn't have a performance phone in the 6-inch display range.

So, they came out with the Zenfone 3 Ultra. At Rs 49,990 you cannot miss its massive 6.8-inch display that it has to offer. But is it the best biggest phone money can buy? Read on.

What's Cool

Undeniably the massive 6.8 inch Full HD display with 324 PPI pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection is one of most cool feature of the Zenfone 3 Ultra. It also in our opinion very much intruding into the tablet territory, but what saves this massive phone into getting termed as a tablet is its minimal screen to body ratio.

The display is bright, crisp and great if you are subscribed to video streaming sites like Netflix or Amazon Prime. The display of the device is amazing for watching videos and playing games.

The Zenfone 3 Ultra is also a super thin smartphone for its size and is the thinnest smartphone that money can buy in Rs 50,000. It looks big and is too, but if you pocket it, it's not that uncomfortable. The metal body of the smartphone also gives it an ultra-premium look and feel. The matte finish at the back keeps the phone classy.

The device is powerful too as its Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core 1.8 GHz processor gives you ample firepower for your daily usage. The 4GB RAM keeps things moving on this device and you won't face any lags or even heating issues with this one.

The 23-megapixel f/2.0 primary camera on offer on the Zenfone 3 Ultra also delivers on image capturing. This is due to the phase detection autofocus and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) that comes with the camera module on this phone. The image results are good but not as promising as the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. The rear camera is capable of shooting videos at 1080p@60fps as well as at 2160p (4K) resolution.

The 64GB onboard storage is also expandable up to 200 GB on the device and the dual-SIM phone supports 4G LTE networks. The phone packs in Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system that's loaded with Zen UI on top of it. The Zen UI on this device is way more refined than what we have found with other Asus smartphones.

What's Not So Cool?

The battery life on the Zenfone 3 Ultra is supposed to be good but it isn't. The massive 4,600 mAh battery just lasts for about a day. Despite a well optimised massive display and an energy-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 SoC the device fails to give more than a day of battery usage.

The front 8-megapixel camera though is capable of shooting videos at up to 1080p resolution, fails to impress. The graininess and flaws are displayed right on the screen of this device. The placement of volume rockers at the back of the Zenfone 3 Ultra also defeats its own purpose.

The device is massive and it's impossible to use it with one hand. When on a call and you wish to tinker around with the volume on the ear piece it can become a big task.

Verdict

If you wish to own a premium Android smartphone that's big on everything and makes you look larger than life then the Zenfone 3 Ultra is the right choice. If it existed in the marvel universe one would say that it resembles the Hulk because of the size, but it's a sensible Hulk smartphone in Captain America's body.

But if you like to keep things subtle in life and have tiny hands, then you can skip this one for now. An alternate option for you if you really want a big screen device can be the Xiaomi Mi Max.