Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom Price Revealed; All You Want to Know

Taiwanese major Asus had taken the wraps off the Zenfone 3 Zoom at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 last week in Las Vegas and has revealed its price ahead of its launch in February.

Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom costs CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 36,400), for the top-end 128GB inbuilt storage model that also sports 4GB RAM. The prices of 64GB and 32GB variants have not been announced but are likely to be cheaper.

The Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom with a dual rear camera (12 megapixel + 12 megapixel) is typically targetted at mobile photography enthusiasts. The zoom has been integrated to the lens, quite similar to the iPhone 7 Plus.

One of these at the rear is likely to be a Sony IMX362 sensor. The front snapper will be a 13-megapixel shooter.

Other specifications of the Zenfone 3 Zoom are a 5.5-inch full-HD display that has been protected by a layer of Corning's latest Gorilla Glass 5. It packs a Snapdragon 625 processor and will have different storage and RAM variants.

Asus Zenfone 3 Zoom is essentially the successor to Zenfone Zoom launched in December 2015. With this, Asus has brought a significant upgrade to the Zenfone Zoom.

The Zenfone 3 Zoom features a massive 5,000mAh battery, which has been bumped up from its predecessor's 3,000mAh battery. The device will also have expandable storage slot, dual SIM option, fingerprint sensor and OTG support.

The phone will run Android Marshmallow 6.0 put of the box; there has been no official confirmation of the Zenfone 3 Zoom's launch in India so far.