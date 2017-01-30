Asus Zenfone 3S Max Review: Looks Good, Houses a Stellar Battery

In the latest addition to another big battery phone in the market, Asus launched the Zenfone 3S Max today (January 30). The highlight of Asus Zenfone 3S Max is its chunky 5,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone 3S Max is an all-metal phone with a 5.2-inch HD display that has been topped with a 2.5D contoured glass. On the camera front, Asus Zenfone 3S Max has a 13 megapixel rear camera along with phase detection autofocus.



(Image: News18.com)

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek 64-bit MT6750 octa-core SoC coupled with at 1.5GHz. It has 32GB on board storage with 3GB of RAM.

The Asus Zenfone 3s Max sports speaker grilles at the bottom and the camera is positioned at the top left. The top of the device secretly houses one of the antenna bands which looks great. Asus branding is there on the front and rear. The Dual-SIM tray (hybrid) is on the left side that accepts micro SIM + nano SIM or houses a microSD card.

According to Asus, the Zenfone 3S Max can last up to 34 days on 4G (standby time). With a sturdy built and a beefy battery, is the Asus Zenfone 3S Max a worthy smartphone under the Rs 15K segment ? Read our review to find out.



(Image: News18.com)

What’s Cool

This is not just another addition to the Zenfone 3 Max line-up; Asus has made a serious attempt to woo the budget segment with a well-built smartphone that has noteworthy specifications.

The phone boasts of a stellar 5,000mAh battery that actually delivers. During our review, the Zenfone 3S Max lasted an entire day (when charged up to 40 per cent) on heavy internet browsing on 4G and surfing YouTube videos. The loud and crisp sound quality also gets a thumbs up from our side.

Every smartphone maker is trying to give the best specs especially a good camera without burning a hole in the buyer’s pocket. Asus has pretty much succeeded in this department and provided a good 13 megapixel rear camera.



(Image: News18.com)

The easy-to-use camera interface is definitely an USP and it doesn’t take long getting used to it. Having said that, the Zenfone 3S Max’s camera has a gamut of shooting modes to choose from that include: Auto, Manual, HDR Pro, Beautification, Super Resolution, Effect (offers a range of filters to choose from), Night, Selfie, Panorama and so on. Also, the camera app ran without any lag during our review.

The front snapper is pretty cool and takes decent selfies with the beautification mode.

Despite housing a beefy 5000mAh battery, and a 5.2 inch screen, Asus has managed to keep the device considerably thin and quite handy.

Zenfone 3S Max runs on ZenUI 3.0 OS based on Android 7.0 Nougat, which offers a multi-window mode for better multitasking, revamped settings menu, and so on.

What’s not so cool

Asus has done way with its trademark concentric circle pattern (expect on the power button) that we missed on the Zenfone 3S Max. The fingerprint sensor is placed right on the home button that showed some lag at times.

Images shot in daylight looked burnt and the shutter response time was not very snappy.

The phone heated up when it was used continuously for playing games.



(Image: News18.com)

The presence of just a hybrid dual SIM slot is also disappointing. Considering the chunky battery, the company should have provided a fast charging option as well.

Competitors

The Zenfone 3S Max faces competition from recently-launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in this price category but unlike the Zenfone, the latter is available only online.

Verdict

To sum up, Asus Zenfone 3S Max is phone with the powerhouse of a battery, elegant design and doesn’t disappoint in the camera department too.

If you want to do away with carrying power banks and looking for a compact and sturdy phone within the sub-Rs 15K segment then consider the Asus Zenfone 3s Max.

Asus Zenfone 3S Max Camera Sample Shots



Outdoor shot (Image: News18.com)



Macro shot (Image: News18.com)



Outdoor shot (Image: News18.com)