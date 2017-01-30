Asus Zenfone 3S Max With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch on February 7

Asus would launch the Zenfone 3S Max with a massive 5,000mAh battery and running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box on February 7 in India.

The Zenfone 3S Max would be the third sibling in the Max line up of big battery smartphones by Asus. It is an all-metal phone with a 5.2-inch HD display that has been topped with a 2.5D contoured glass.

On the camera front, Asus Zenfone 3S Max has a 13 megapixel rear camera along with phase detection autofocus.

Zenfone 3S Max houses the capacitive buttons onscreen unlike its predecessors. The device is expected to be priced around Rs 15,000.

The ZenFone 3s Max houses the fingerprint scanner on the front and is claimed to unlock the phone in just 0.5 seconds. The phone features bottom-firing mono speaker. It will be available in black and gold coloured variants.

The main USP of the ZenFone 3s Max is said to be its chunky 5,000 mAh battery, which is rated to deliver "up to 34 days of 4G standby time, 28 hours talk-time on 3G and 25 hours of web browsing over WiFi on single charge," according to Asus.

Notably, it also supports reverse charging and can be used as a portable power bank to charge other gadgets.

The ZenFone 3s Max is powered by a superior MediaTek MT 6750 octa-core processor with higher clock speed of 1.5GHz while the ZenFone 3 Max runs on a 1.2GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor. In both the devices the processor is paired with 3GB RAM and the internal storage stands at 32GB.